Kim Kardashian spotted with most expensive Hermès handbag in the world at Japan soccer game. Here's how much it costs?

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian turned heads at a recent soccer game in Osaka, Japan, when she showed up with a jaw-dropping accessory—the "world's most expensive handbag." The Hermès Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Birkin handbag she carried is valued at over $100,000 and estimated to be worth an astonishing $380,000. Despite the luxurious accessory, Kim managed to maintain a casual look, sporting a white Skims bodysuit, Balenciaga loose-fit trousers priced at $7,990, and bold blue boots.

The ultra-rare Hermès bag, also owned by Jennifer Lopez, is considered the holy grail of handbags due to its exclusivity. Made from Niloticus crocodile skin and adorned with diamonds on the clasp, the bag is available in extremely limited quantities. It has been known to fetch staggering prices at auctions, with re-sales breaking records.

Kim isn't the only celebrity smitten with this rare Birkin bag. Jennifer Lopez, known for her love of Hermès handbags, also owns one. Additionally, Kris Jenner and Victoria Beckham have been spotted carrying the coveted crocodile skin bag. The bag's allure lies not only in its hefty price tag but also in its rarity, making it a true fashion statement.

Kim's Stylish Soccer Mom Look

During the soccer match, Kim was seen with her son, Saint West, and friends, indulging her 7-year-old with an around-the-world soccer viewing trip. Earlier, they had made a stop in Florida to witness Lionel Messi's first game for Inter Miami. Despite her high-profile fashion choices, Kim still ensures she enjoys quality time with her family.

As one of the most well-known figures in the entertainment industry, Kim Kardashian's fashion choices often make headlines. Her outing to the soccer game with the iconic Hermès handbag serves as yet another testament to her status as a trendsetter in the world of fashion and celebrity culture. With her innate sense of style and affinity for high-end fashion, Kim continues to capture the attention of fans and onlookers alike.

(Source: PageSix)