Crowd cheers on Lionel Messi at Inter Miami debut, joined by Kim Kardashian, Lebron James, David Beckham, and more

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut was a grand success. Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi looks on prior to the Leagues Cup Group J football match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 21, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)(AFP)

The star’s first game as an Inter Miami player saw him score a 94th-minute spectacular free kick to win a 2-to-1 game against the Mexico City-based Cruz Azul, reports Yahoo Sports.

The free kick even amassed huge applause and praise from David Beckham, who is also an Inter Miami co-owner.

The game-winning moment was witnessed by football fans and many Hollywood A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Lebron James, Serena Williams, and more.

David was there with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and his wife Victoria wait for a Leagues Cup soccer match to start against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. AP/PTI(AP07_22_2023_000016A)(AP)

The match was Inter Miami’s first in the Leagues Cup, a monthlong tournament between Major League Soccer and Liga MX teams.

Messi and Inter Miami’s next match is on July 25 against Atlanta United.

Kardashian, 42, went to the game with her 7-year-old son Saint West, whom she said is “obsessed with soccer.”

“I will do anything for my babies,” Kardashian told Major League Soccer.

“So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we’re going to different exhibition games.”

The Kardashians star said she played soccer herself for “five or six years” and is happy to share a love for their sport with her son. She added that she was “happy to see David and Victoria,” who recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary earlier in July.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 21: (Right) Celebrity Kim Kardashian poses during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

US tennis player Serena Williams arrives for the Leagues Cup Group J football match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 21, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)(AFP)

David, 48, called signing Messi to Inter Miami a “dream come true” when introducing Messi as a member of the team.

“Ten years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team,” Beckham said, per ESPN, during a ceremony that took place a few days before the big game.

"I said then, I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to South Florida and to the great city of Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country … We are so happy that you are all here to celebrate this incredible moment.”

Williams, 41, embedded her trip to the game by sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her makeup in her Instagram Story.

She shared that she was in Miami through a series of photos from earlier in the day.

James, 38, also shared Instagram photos with Messi with the caption, “Welcome brother!!! Always good to see and be in the presence of GREATNESS!!! @leomessi🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 #ComingToAmerica.”

The event became one to watch out for after the Argentinian-born forward first announced that he was moving his talents to South Beach after leading Argentina to its third World Cup in January.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 21: NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half of the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“I have made the decision that I am going to Miami,” he told Spanish outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport in June.

“I still don’t have it agreed upon 100% and a few things are needed, but well, we decided to continue my path there.”

The World Cup championship was Messi’s first, which inspired him to challenge himself and enjoy the game “in another way.”

“After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way and to enjoy the day-to-day more,” he added.

“Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always. But in a calmer way.”