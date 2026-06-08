Kim Soo Hyun to return to work in Korea after legal win in the late Kim Sae Ron dating controversy case: Report

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is set to return to domestic activities in South Korea, marking his first local project in nearly a year after a prolonged controversy that affected both his career and public image, according to Korean media outlet Hankook Ilbo. His agency, Gold Medalist, confirmed that he will shoot a commercial in Korea on July 14 for a Philippine fashion brand. This will be his first official domestic engagement since March last year, when allegations related to his personal life first emerged.

What was the controversy

Kim Soo Hyun in still from the Korean drama Queen of Tears.

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The controversy began when allegations surfaced claiming he had dated the late actress Kim Sae Ron for several years starting in 2015, when she was reportedly a minor, along with claims of financial pressure over debt repayment. Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team consistently maintained that any relationship occurred only between 2019 and 2020, after she had reached adulthood.

He later took legal action, filing criminal defamation complaints against Kim Sae-ui, head of the YouTube channel HoverLab (also known as Garo Sero Research Institute), as well as individuals linked to the late actress’s family. He also filed a civil lawsuit seeking 12 billion won ($8.8 million) in damages.

Brands drop deals and projects pause amid controversy

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{{^usCountry}} Following public backlash, several brands terminated their endorsement deals with the actor, while his Disney+ seriesKnock-Off, originally slated for release last year, was placed on indefinite hold. In May 2026, police reportedly concluded that KakaoTalk messages and audio recordings shared by Kim Se Ui’s side had been altered or manipulated. He was subsequently referred to prosecutors while still in detention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following public backlash, several brands terminated their endorsement deals with the actor, while his Disney+ seriesKnock-Off, originally slated for release last year, was placed on indefinite hold. In May 2026, police reportedly concluded that KakaoTalk messages and audio recordings shared by Kim Se Ui’s side had been altered or manipulated. He was subsequently referred to prosecutors while still in detention. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gold Medalist said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to those who spoke up on his behalf while he waited for the legal process to unfold, as well as to investigation authorities and the judiciary for making fair and impartial decisions regarding the suspect.” Forensic investigation and digital evidence claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gold Medalist said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to those who spoke up on his behalf while he waited for the legal process to unfold, as well as to investigation authorities and the judiciary for making fair and impartial decisions regarding the suspect.” Forensic investigation and digital evidence claims {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A forensic review conducted by Seoul’s Gangnam Police reportedly analyzed digital evidence linked to the disputed content shared by HoverLab. Investigators concluded that the material had been intentionally altered to support false claims and boost online engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A forensic review conducted by Seoul’s Gangnam Police reportedly analyzed digital evidence linked to the disputed content shared by HoverLab. Investigators concluded that the material had been intentionally altered to support false claims and boost online engagement. {{/usCountry}}

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As reported byThe Korea Times, authorities stated in the warrant application, “The suspect distributed false information with the intent to defame Kim Soo Soo Hyun, despite being fully aware that he had never been in a relationship with the deceased from when she was a minor.”

Kim Soo Hyun at a press conference in 2025 after the Kim Sae Ron controversy, (Getty)

Manipulated chats and AI-generated audio allegations

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The case primarily centered on two key pieces of alleged evidence shared by the YouTube channel: KakaoTalk chat screenshots and an audio recording. Police findings reportedly showed that the 2016 chat logs were not conversations with Kim Soo-hyun but with an unidentified individual. Investigators said the files were edited before publication, with names altered to falsely implicate the actor.

A separate audio clip presented at a May 2025 press conference was also disputed. While HoverLab claimed it featured Kim Sae Ron confirming a relationship during her high school years, Kim Soo Hyun’s team denied its authenticity. Although the National Forensic Service initially found the recording inconclusive due to poor quality, later digital analysis reportedly indicated that the clip was created using AI-based voice cloning technology.

Legal escalation and wider charges

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Beyond defamation allegations, prosecutors are also reportedly pursuing additional charges related to the illegal distribution of private material and coercive threats. Attorney Boo Ji Seok, who initially represented Kim Sae Ron’s family during public discussions, has also been booked as a suspected co-conspirator. Authorities allege that his role went beyond legal representation and extended into actively helping create and circulate fabricated evidence.

Kim Soo Hyun’s lawyer, Ko Sang Rok, clarified that Kim Soo Hyun’s side did not file any complaint against the family’s attorney. He added that investigators appeared to have uncovered independent evidence of conspiracy, which led to the lawyer being named a suspect. He also noted that it is highly unusual for someone who initially served as a suspect’s defense counsel to later be treated as an accomplice.

What happened to the YouTuber

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Last week, police referred Kim Se Ui to prosecutors while he remains in custody, on potential charges including defamation, attempted coercion, intimidation, anti-stalking violations, and sexual crime-related provisions. Authorities said the claims were based on fabricated material, including doctored chat logs and AI-generated audio recordings.

Gold Medalist, the actor's agency, said that despite not being directly involved, the agency deeply thanked those who consistently spoke out and those who worked to cover the story on behalf of Kim Soo Hyun, who had been waiting for due process. The agency also praised investigative authorities for relying strictly on evidence and for ordering the suspect's detention.

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