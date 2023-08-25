King Of Kotha box office collection day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's gangster drama opens at 7.7 crore

King Of Kotha box office: Dulquer Salmaan's a high-octane gangster drama released amid much anticipation on Thursday. The Malayalam film recorded an opening of ₹7.70 crore as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film has also been produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Zee Studios. Also read: King of Kotha Twitter review: Dulquer Salmaan's gangster drama is 'disappointing', ‘predictable’ Dulquer Salmaan in a still from King Of Kotha.

Expectations from King of Kotha

The trailer of King of Kotha was attached with Gadar 2 which stands at around ₹419 crore. “We can't have a bigger marketing than that, because people might have seen our trailer even now. So we hope that we can also ride the wave of right and time,” Dulquer had told ANI at one of the film events. He had also said, “In India, we all have a belief that if the time is good, everything will work, maybe their time is very good, so we can also benefit from it."

More about King of Kotha

Dulquer plays the titular role in King of Kotha. The film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi of Ponniyin Selvan fame, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Nyla Usha and Gokul Suresh among others. It is said to be made on a budget of around ₹50-60 crore and is dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

King of Kotha comes soon after the release of Dulquer Salmaan's new web series Guns and Gulaabs in which he plays a Narcotics department police officer. Talking about making a bid budget visual spectacular like King of Kotha, Dulquer recently told PTI in an interview, "In the current climate, people want theatrical experience. In Malayalam, we do so much of smaller, intimate realistic storytelling... I was like, ‘You need to draw people to theatres. They should come and celebrate’. It should be visually spectacular and technically sound.”

"The massive tentpole films that we all celebrate are not made easily. There’s a lot of effort, time, and money that go into it," the actor said while explaining what went into creating the massive sets of the film.

