King of Kotha Twitter review: Dulquer Salmaan's gangster drama is 'disappointing', ‘predictable’

Fans have caught the first day first show of Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam film King of Kotha, and not everyone is impressed. Many took to Twitter to share their review of the gangster drama. Someone called it a disappointment while someone else thought Dulquer has ‘hit it out of the park’. (Also read: Taali Twitter review)

A review by trade expert Manobala Vijaybalan on Twitter read, “King of DISAPPOINTMENT. Struggled to maintain interest in the convoluted and disjointed storyline. Ultimately faltered and failed to leave a lasting impression. #DulquerSalmaan & BGM fab.” Another person wrote, “#KingOfKotha First half - Okish. Nothing surprising in the story so far !! Fully packed with mass elements. Jakes Bejoy BGM was Good.” A person simply wrote ‘disappointed’ in their tweet, suffixed by a crying emoji.

A few fans also praised the movie, specially the second half. “2nd Half- #KingOfKotha is A Pakka Gangster Drama Mode For Fans And Film Lovers,” read a tweet. “King Of Kotha Review :- totally Dulquer Salmaan show. First part is decent but second part and climax is fire. Mass action sequences are outstanding. Again dulquer salmaan is fire," read another. A glowing review for the film read, “#KingOfKotha : A Paisa vasool entertainer with good amount of mass entertainment and a charming @dulQuer at the centr. Nothing new in the storyline but the treatment and the making works. Superb performances from Shabeer and Nyla. A sure winner at the box office.”

King of Kotha is a period drama directed by debutant filmmaker Abhilash Joshiy. It is Dulquer's first release after the 2022 hit Telugu movie Sita Ramam and R Balki's 2022 Hindi thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He was also seen in Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs, directed by Raj and DK.

King of Kotha is backed by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The upcoming action-drama also stars Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose.

Taking about the making of the movie, Dulquer told ANI, “The most memorable thing of our gangster films of either been some great dramas or they've been out and out messy entertainers. And when I heard the script for the first time, I feel like it had the drama and the story that this genre really needs all of the characters in the film, like if you remove one character you can't tell the same story."

