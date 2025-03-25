Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kunchacko Boban challenges box office figures released by producers association: ‘Neither accurate nor transparent’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Mar 25, 2025 01:57 PM IST

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) recently released a report claiming that only one film made money out of 17 released last month.

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) recently released a report claiming that only one Malayalam film out of 17 released in February made decent money. And while that film was Kunchacko Boban’s Officer on Duty, the actor told OnManorama that the association’s figures were ‘neither accurate nor transparent’. (Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran dismisses 'hue and cry' about Malayalam cinema's financial crisis: 'It's a high failure industry')

Kunchacko Boban recently starred in Officer on Duty, the only film that supposedly made money in February.
Kunchacko Boban recently starred in Officer on Duty, the only film that supposedly made money in February.

Kunchacko Boban challenges KFPA figures

Since the report came out, filmmakers and actors have expressed dissent and challenged the figures. Kunchacko told the publication that KFPA’s claim that Officer on Duty was made on a budget of 13 crore and that it collected 11 crore at the box office was false.

He said, “The production of the film is not 13 crore; it is significantly higher. The producers did not just recover 11 crore; they have earned at least double or more. The 11 crore mentioned by the association representatives likely refers to the share the producer received from Kerala theatres alone. Even then, the actual figure is higher than 11 crore. Their figures are neither accurate nor transparent. If numbers are being presented, they should be precise.”

Kunchacko also stated that Officer on Duty has collected around 30 crore so far in Kerala alone and that the film began making profits after its first weekend. When asked if it’s fair to ask actors to reduce their remuneration, he responded, “If those complaining producers are facing losses, I am willing to act in their films for free. Let them take the full revenue from the Kerala theatres only. I only ask that they give me the earnings from outside Kerala and digital platforms like OTT and satellite. But they never factor in these revenues when discussing losses, do they?”

What did the KFPA say

KFPA vice-president G Suresh Kumar told the press last week, “Of the 17 movies released in February, there was only one hit, Officer on Duty. Two movies, including Daveed and Bromance, may not suffer loss, as it may compensate the gap in theatre share through the sale of OTT and other rights.”

The association claimed that the total budget of the films released in February was around 75.23 crore, and the total share in theatre collections was only 23.55 crore. In January, they recorded a loss of 110 crore, with 28 films released that month.

Share this article
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On