Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Kurup joins 50 crore club, Dulquer Salmaan says he can’t fathom it
others

Kurup joins 50 crore club, Dulquer Salmaan says he can’t fathom it

Kurup actor Dulquer Salmaan has penned a note to share his happiness on the film crossing the ₹50 crore mark at the box office. 
Kurup stars Dulquer Salmaan as the lead. 
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Dulquer Salmaan’s latest release Kurup is having a dream run at the box-office. Dulquer said that he can’t fathom the fact that the film has joined the 50 crore club in just four days since its release in cinemas 

Dulquer, who plays one of India’s most wanted fugitives in the movie, took to Instagram to share a long post to thank everyone for accepting the film with open arms.

Sharing a poster of the movie which read '50 crore club', Dulquer wrote: “Wow! This is huge! I cannot even fathom it. The sleepless nights, the countless moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, the sheer amount of stress and pressure over going through uncharted territories has all paid off. When we set out we just wanted to give the film our best and pray you all love it. I have no idea how to put in words the gratitude I have for all of you.”

RELATED STORIES

Dulquer Salmaan’s latest release Kurup is having a dream run at the box-office. Dulquer said that he can’t fathom the fact that the film has joined the 50 crore club in just four days since its release in cinemas 

Dulquer, who plays one of India’s most wanted fugitives in the movie, took to Instagram to share a long post to thank everyone for accepting the film with open arms.

Sharing a poster of the movie which read '50 crore club', Dulquer wrote: “Wow! This is huge! I cannot even fathom it. The sleepless nights, the countless moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, the sheer amount of stress and pressure over going through uncharted territories has all paid off. When we set out we just wanted to give the film our best and pray you all love it. I have no idea how to put in words the gratitude I have for all of you.”|#+|

“Thank you for accepting us with open arms. Thank you for coming back to the theatres. Thank you for giving us so much love. This is not just mine or my team’s win. This is a win for everyone. Let’s bring back more movies into theatres. Let’s get back to normal. Sending you all lots of love and gratitude to each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart,” he added.

Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, is the story of Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

Also read: Kurup movie review: Dulquer Salmaan’s film is a compelling crime drama about an elusive fugitive

The film, which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Indrajith Sukumaran, was originally supposed to release in theatres on May 28 this year. It finally hit the screens on November 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dulquer salmaan sukumara kurup sobhita dhulipala
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kurup movie review: Compelling crime drama about an elusive fugitive

5

Best pics from Shraddha Arya's wedding album

Dulquer shares video as Kurup lights up Burj Khalifa, watches trailer with fam

Nusrat Jahan shares son Yishaan's first picture on Diwali
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP