Liev Schreiber announces birth of baby girl Hazel Bee he shares with Taylor Neisen

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen recently became parents to a baby girl. Liev, 55, took to Instagram to share the news with fans. Taylor, 3,has yet to make a public comment on the baby.

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen tied the knot in July (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

“So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here. She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support,” Liev captioned the post, featuring a tiny hand and a foot of the baby.

Liev and Taylor tied the knot in July. Before the baby’s arrival, the pair spent time in the Hamptons. Liev shareschildrenSasha, 16, and Kai, 14, with his ex Naomi Watts.

‘There’s just no questioning what you’ll do for your child’

In a previous interview with Hamptons Magazine, Liev opened up on fatherhood.“You know that you’re in for it — you’re in for the best thing that ever happened to you and the hardest work you’ll ever do,” he said.

“There’s just no questioning what you’ll do for your child. You’re not sure of that until your child is born and looking you in the eye and needing something, and then it just sort of happens,” he added.

‘I’m a helicopter mom’

Taylor previously shared her interest in helping animals, and spoke about herlove for rehabbing raccoons in 2022. Calling herself a “helicopter mom,” she wrote on Instagram in 2022, sharing a photo of herself with a raccoon, “I miss them so much. Rehabbing these babies is so bittersweet. When they’re strong enough for release I feel incredibly proud and happy but also selfishly sad that I must say goodbye. I put motion-sensor cameras outside because I’m a helicopter mom and seeing the footage makes me mushy inside. They’ve made friends with a fox, a mangy cat, a very fat raccoon, and are still hanging with their possum brothers and sisters.”

