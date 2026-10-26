Looney Tunes voice actor Eric Bauza dies aged 46, family issues statement

Looney Tunes voice actor Eric Bauza has died at the age of 46. His family announced his passing via a statement shared to his official Instagram page on Sunday, October 25.

Eric Bauza poses in the press room during night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

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Bauza was just recently heard in the hit film Coyote vs. Acme.

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“Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly. More details to come,” the statement read.

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{{^usCountry}} Details about Bauza’s cause of death have not been released Best known for his work in the Looney Tunes franchise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Details about Bauza’s cause of death have not been released Best known for his work in the Looney Tunes franchise {{/usCountry}}

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Bauza, born on December 7, 1979, pursued a career in animation. His first breakthrough role was as Stimpy in Ren & Stimpy Adult Party Cartoon. It put an adult twist on the classic Nickelodeon series.

Bauza replaced Billy West as the voice of Stimpy, which helped set the stage for his career.

Bauza was best known for his work in the Looney Tunes franchise. He joined as an official voice actor in 2020.

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Bauza voiced many popular characters, including Bugs Bunny, a role he shared with Jeff Bergman, as well as Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety, Marvin the Martian and Woody Woodpecker.

Bauza won the first-ever Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program back in 2022 for his work on Looney Tunes Cartoons. He also won two additional Children’s and Family Emmys in 2023 and 2025 for his work on Bugs Bunny Builders and Teen Titans Go!, respectively.

Some of Bauza’s other notable roles include Puss in Boots in The Adventures of Puss in Boots and Baby Fozzie in Muppet Babies.

Throughout Bauza’s career, he is credited with 935 voice roles across 249 titles, spanning TV shows, films, video games, and shorts.

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The late voice actor is survived by his wife, Jessica, whom he married in 2016, as well as a son.