Mahira Khan shares pics in a blue anarkali from her mehendi ceremony, internet says she channels ‘queen energy’

Fans of Pakistani actor Mahira Khan cannot get over her stunning wedding pictures. The latest ones shared by her on Instagram are from her mehendi ceremony, in which she can be seen in a resplendent peacock blue anarkali. (Also Read: Mahira Khan dances to Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho song, reveals how friends overruled her ‘requests’ ahead of wedding)

Mahira's mehendi pictures

Mahira took to Instagram on Monday and posted a carousel of three pictures from her mehendi ceremony on October 29. In all three pics, she's seen in a peacock blue anarkali with intricate work on the neck and sleeves. She's paired her outfit with an emerald green necklace, kundan jewellery, and a translucent orange dupatta.

Four of her friends or brothers can be seen carrying a phoolon ki chaadar (flower sheet) above her, as she sports a wide grin. She's also seen carrying a thick bunch of gajra (white flowers) on her right arm. In the caption of the post, Mahira explained the significance of the same.

She wrote, “Right before we were heading down.. Asim put a whole string of motias on my arm.. just because.. he is Asim and I’m his mahiru.. forever InshAllah (blue heart emoji) Mehndi (blue heart emoji) 29.09.23.”

Mahira here was referring to her close friend and Pakistani filmmaker Asim Raza. Mahira has starred in his directorial debut feature, the 2015 coming-of-age musical Ho Mann Jahaan.

Asim shared Mahira's Instagram post on his Stories and wrote, “My Mahiru!”

Asim also took to Instagram on Monday to share a post for Mahira. He posted a picture from her wedding ceremony, in which he, in a black sherwani and a blue saafa, is seen lifting the veil of Mahira's white ensemble. He wrote in the caption, “All the hope, love & prayers I have, I give to you. That you find comfort in one another, forever & ever. Dear Mahiru & Salim, I am here, and I am your biggest cheerleader. My heart is full. @mahirahkhan @salimkarim (lotus emojis).”

Mahira will be next seen in Ammar Rasool's film Neelofer, in which she will reunite with her longtime co-star Fawad Khan. They will also be seen in Netflix series Jo Bachain Hain Sang Samait Lo.

