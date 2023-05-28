Bengali actor Mainak Banerjee, wife allegedly harassed by police at Kolkata airport: ‘I don't deserve this insult’

Bengali actor Mainak Banerjee recently opened up about his alleged harassment at Kolkata airport. On Friday night, he went live on Facebook and said that he was harassed by police, while he came to pick up his wife Ashwarya Chowdhury from the airport. He said he did not deserve such treatment, and lodged a formal complaint. Also read: Bengali TV actor Suchandra Dasgupta dies in road accident, lorry driver arrested

Mainak Banerjee's Facebook Live

Mainak Banerjee and his wife Ashwarya Chowdhury were allegedly harassed at Kolkata airport.

During the Facebook Live, Mainak said that he drove his car to pick up Ashwarya and stood in front of gate 1B. As his wife started walking towards the car, she was stopped by cops on duty.

Mainak claimed that many cars were parked there at that time. The police did not treat them like others. He said, they were not allowed to park the car, whereas other vehicles were seen parked near the same spot. His car was allegedly locked. Mainak also revealed the identity of the police personnel during his live.

Mainak Banerjee on car parking incident

Talking about the whole incident over car parking at the airport, Mainak told Anandabazar Patrika, "My wife returned to Kolkata from Chennai yesterday. I went to the airport to pick her up. She had already informed me that she was waiting for me in front of 1B gate, I also took the car and went there. This is when, one person told me ‘Get out of here’. After time, I was driving slowly to find my wife. Then suddenly he almost jumped on top of my car.'' He further claimed that a lot of cars were parked at the same spot, however, none of them were told anything."

“I was forced to get out of the car when he started misbehaving with my wife. That's when the screaming started. The policeman told me that my parked car was creating problems for those taking wheelchairs. However, there was no one in a wheelchair there.” He also alleged that some cops threatened to put him behind bars and ‘destroy’ his life. “I do not deserve this insult,” he added.

After the argument, Mainak said he and his wife were stopped from leaving in their car. They had to go to the police station to resolve the issue, and their car was handed over to them.

Mainak Banerjee is known for films like Borbaad, Chupkotha, Baba Baby O and Shimanto among others. He has appeared in shows like Mismatch and Feludar Goyendagiri. Currently, he is playing the role of Souryaneel in Zee Bangla’s TV Serial Icche Putul.

