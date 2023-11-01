Malayalam actor Dr Priya dies of cardiac arrest. She was 8 months pregnant: Report

Malayalam actor Dr Priya died on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest at a private hospital. According to NDTV, she was eight months pregnant. Her baby is in the intensive care unit currently. Priya underwent a regular pregnancy check-up recently. (Also Read | General Hospital, Days of Our Lives actor Tyler Christopher dies at 50)

Priya died on Wednesday

Priya was also a doctor.

As per the report, actor Kishor Satya shared the news on Instagram. ''One more unexpected death in the Malayalam television sector. Dr Priya died of cardiac arrest yesterday. She was 8 months pregnant. The baby is in the ICU. There were no other health issues," he wrote as per NDTV.

Kishor Satya's note on Priya

He also added, “The mother who is crying unable to accept the death of her only daughter. The pain of husband Nanna as a loving partner with Priya without going anywhere for 6 months. Last night while going to the hospital, the sight of sadness rained in my mind.”

Kishor Satya talks about Ranjusha

“What will you say to comfort them? Why did God show this cruelty to those innocent minds who are believers? The mind kept repeating the questions...Unanswered questions...Before the shocking news of Ranjusha's death goes away, next one more...,” he continued.

“When a person who is only 35 years old leaves this world, the mind is not allowed to say condolences....How will Priya's husband and mother recover from this collapse...Don't know...Let their minds have the power for that,” he concluded.

Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon was found dead at her flat in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

About Priya

Priya was popular as a Malayalam television actor. She was known for her role in Karuthamuthu. Also doctor by profession, Priya took a break from acting after getting married. As per reports, she was doing her MD and worked in Thiruvananthapuram's PRS hospital.

