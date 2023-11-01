General Hospital, Days of Our Lives actor Tyler Christopher dies at 50

Actor Tyler Christopher, popularly known for shows General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, has died, after a cardiac arrest. His death has been confirmed by his General Hospital co-star Maurice Benard who took to Instagram and broke the news first. Tyler was 50. Also read: Matthew Perry's assistant found him underwater in hot tub Tyler Christopher died in San Diego after a cardiac arrest.

Maurice Benard on Tyler Christopher death

Maurice wrote, "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.

"Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him."

Maurice added, "Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father."

Fans remember Tyler Christopher

The loss of Tyler has left his fans heartbroken. Reacting to Maurice's post, someone wrote in the comments, “To many young people dying, you are going to start seeing a pattern here.” “I named my son Christopher Tyler because his name Tyler Christopher was so beautiful. I'll always remember him,” added another. One user commented, “Oh my God! 2nd punch to the gut in the last 4 days! My deepest condolences going out to his family, friends and GH family! I am so deeply sorry for your loss and sending prayers and light to all.”

Meanwhile, Tyler's rep Chi Muoi Lo has also confirmed the actor’s death to the NY Post. The official statement read, "I can confirm that Tyler Christopher has passed away this morning. This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much.”

General Hospital producer on Tyler

Talking about Tyler, Frank Valentini, the executive producer of General Hospital, told People, "I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine."

Frank also said, "On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Tyler Christopher was best known for his iconic medical soap opera, ABC’s General Hospital. He played the role of Nikolas Cassadine (1996 to 2016) and then appeared as Connor Bishop (2004 to 2005). He bagged the Daytime Emmy Award for the show, including four other nominations.

He is also popular for his character, Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives (2018 to 2019). He won his second Daytime Emmy for the role.

