Matthew Perry's assistant found him underwater in hot tub, tried to get him air: Report

As new details emerge, it has been revealed that actor Matthew Perry was found underwater in his hot tub by his assistant. His assistant lifted up his head and tried to get him some air, first responders have said, according to the Daily Mail. Matthew Perry poses at the premiere of the television series "The Kennedys After Camelot" at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California U.S., March 15, 2017 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28. He was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm.

By the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the actor’s house and pulled him out of the jacuzzi, he was already dead. “Los Angeles City Firefighters responded [and] found an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub,” Captain Erik Scott, with the LAFD, said. “A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival.”

Erik added, “A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival. The circumstances are under investigation by LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner. We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed to the news outlet PEOPLE that an autopsy has been completed but toxicology reports are pending. The status of Perry’s cause of death is now listed as "deferred" since it is "pending additional investigation." Foul play is not suspected.

A chilling 911 call that was made from actor Matthew Perry’s home on the night of his death was released. In a dispatch audio now obtained by TMZ, a man can be heard saying the word “drowning.” “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning,” the audio says. Some words were bleeped out.

Perry’s family has said that they are “heartbroken” by his “tragic” death."We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family said. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.