Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu dies at 73

Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu, 73, breathed his last on Monday at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He had recently recovered from Covid-19.

Venu, who had starred in over 500 films, was rushed to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness.

Born as Kesavan Venugopal; Venu started his career as a journalist. He made his acting debut in G Aravindan's Thambu (1978).

Venu has three National Film Awards and six state film awards to his credit. He was widely popular for his memorable character roles. Some of his best characters include a Christian priest in Chamaram, Chellappanasari in Thakara, Balagopalan in Yavanika, Govindankutty in Aarorumariyathe and Ravunni Nair in Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam.

Venu had also acted in a few Tamil films. He even directed one film. He also starred in an English movie titled Chaurahen.

Malayalam movie Aanum Pennum was his last release. He was gearing up for the release of Mohanlal and Priyadarshan's mega-budget epic Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.