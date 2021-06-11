Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Malayalam actor Sanusha slams trolls for body-shaming, says 'you don't exist solely to lose weight'
Malayalam actor Sanusha slams trolls for body-shaming, says 'you don’t exist solely to lose weight'

Malayalam actor Sanusha slammed trolls for criticising her body. The actor shared a post on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Sanusha Santhosh shared a post slamming trolls for body-shaming her.

Sanusha Santhosh, who gained popularity as a child artist in Malayalam cinema, has slammed those criticising her for her weight. The actor took to Instagram and shared a post to shut down trolls.

Malayalam actor Sanusha Santhosh shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Oh yes!! To everyone who’s been mentioning about my weight, worrying about it & being bothered by it too much, maybe even more than me mostly… Sweetheart, you don’t exist solely to lose weight & be pretty."

She added, "When you get so much of “chori” to body shame someone, always remember when you point 2 fingers at a person, there are three fingers pointed towards you and love, you aren’t perfect either. Take care of yourself, physically & mentally." She shared the post with numerous hashtags, including 'year I lost weight', 'stop judging' and 'self-love'.

Check out her post below:

Fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. "Well said....more power to you," a fan wrote. "Put on weight or lose it don't care much about it.. all i care is how good you look when you smile so keep smiling..and stay safe," another added. Many others dropped heart and fire emojis to show the actor their love and support.

Also read: Devi Sri Prasad: Announcements for my upcoming Bollywood projects went haywire due to Covid

Sanusha began her acting career with the movie Kallu Kondu Pennu. She is fondly called baby Sanusha by fans. She made her Malayalam debut as a lead actor in Mr. Marumakan. She was also seen in movies like Genius, Alex Pandiyan, Mili and Vettah. She was last seen in Oru Murai Vanthu Parthaya.

malayalam actor body shame

