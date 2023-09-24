Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Others / Malayalam filmmaker KG George dies at 77

Malayalam filmmaker KG George dies at 77

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 24, 2023 11:32 AM IST

KG George's popular works include Swapnadanam, Oolkatal, Kolangal, Mela, Irakal, Yavanika, Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback.

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker KG George died at the age of 77. As per Mathrubhumi.com, he died at his home in Kakkanad, Kerala, on Sunday. He was undergoing treatment for a stroke. He is survived by his wife Selma George.

KG George died on Sunday.

Some of his popular works include Swapnadanam, Oolkatal, Kolangal, Mela, Irakal, Yavanika, Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback, Adaminte Vaariyellu, Kathakku Pinnil, Mattoral, Panchavadi Palam, Ee Kanni Koodi among others.

He won the Kerala State Film Awards for his movies Yavanika, Swapnadanam, Adaminte Vaariyellu and Irakal. In 2016, he was awarded the JC Daniel Award, in recognition of his lifelong contributions to Malayalam cinema.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
malayalam cinema malayalam film
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP