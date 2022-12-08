Mammootty gifts Rolex watch to Asif Ali at Rorschach success meet, mentions Kamal Haasan’s Rolex gift to Suriya

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 08, 2022 01:53 PM IST

Mammootty gifted his Rohrschach co-star Asif Ali a Rolex watch much like how Kamal Haasan had given his Vikram co-star Suriya the same gift earlier in the year.

Mammootty gifts Asif Ai a Rolex watch at Rohrscach success meet as Dulquer Salmaan looks on.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Mammootty, who was last seen in Malayalam psychological thriller Rorschach, gifted co-star Asif Ali a Rolex watch at the film’s success meet on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, Mammootty referred to the recent example of Kamal Haasan gifting a Rolex watch to co-star Suriya for being part of his film Vikram. Also read: Mammootty meets Sanath Jayasuriya in Sri Lanka during shoot for his next

Dulquer Salmaan presided over as the chief guest of the event. Rorschach was distributed by Dulquer’s production house, Wayfarer Films. The film was a moderate success at the box office.

In a clip from the event that has surfaced on social media, Mammotty can be seen gifting Asif Ali a Rolex watch. He said that Asif mentioned about Kamal Haasan gifting a Rolex watch to Suriya and wanted the same gift.

“When we had gone to Dubai for the shoot, Asif mentioned about Kamal gifting Suriya a Rolex watch for working in Vikram. That film made around 500 crore so they could afford a Rolex. But when Asif asked me he wanted a Rolex too, I got him one,” Mammotty said. In the comments, fans called it a heartwarming gesture. One comment read: “Don’t know why this video is a stressbuster.” Another comment read: “Heartwarming.”

Rorschach, which featured Mammotty in the role of Luke Anthony, an NRI businessman who avenges the death of his pregnant wife, was directed by Nisam Basheer. Asif Ali played the primary antagonist in the film and he reportedly did not charge his fee for the film.

The film also starred Jagadeesh, Bindu Panicker, Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Kottayam Naseer among others. Rorschach was produced by Mammootty's home banner Mammootty Kampany, and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films. At the box office, the film grossed over 39 crore worldwide.

