Entertainment / Others / Mammootty, Mohanlal attend a wedding together in Dubai, see pics
others

Mammootty, Mohanlal attend a wedding together in Dubai, see pics

Mammootty and Mohanlal were seen seated together and later standing next to the couple from, what appears to be, a wedding reception in Dubai.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 08:22 PM IST
Mohanlal and Mammootty at a wedding reception in Dubai.

Actors Mammootty and Mohanlal, two of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema, came together for a wedding in Dubai on Sunday. Pictures from the wedding ceremony surfaced online.

Known for their off-screen friendship, Mammootty and Mohanlal were seen seated together and later standing next to the couple from what appears to be a wedding reception.

Several fans of the actors took to Twitter to share the pictures from the wedding.

There are reports that both Mammootty and Mohanlal were in Dubai to also receive UAE’s Golden Visa Apparently, this is the first time that Malayalam actors are granted UAE’s Golden Visa.

The Golden Visa, which was introduced by the UAE government in 2019, allows the recipient to live and work in the nation without any requirement of a national sponsor for a period of 10 years.

It is believed that Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt were granted this visa in the past.

On the career-front, Mohanlal is currently shooting for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bro Daddy, which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan.

In June, Prithviraj took to Twitter to announce the project. This is his second collaboration with Mohanlal as a director. The duo had previously worked together in Malayalam action-drama Lucifer.

Also read: Mammootty completes 50 years in films: Why all his cars have the number 369 and other lesser-known facts

Prithviraj wrote: “My 2nd directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal , with an ensemble cast including yours truly. Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh & want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon (sic).”

Mohanlal currently awaits the release of his film Aaraattu and will soon begin work on his next project, 12th Man, with director Jeethu Joseph. Mammootty, on the other hand, was last seen in Malayalam political thriller One.

Topics
mohanlal mammootty
