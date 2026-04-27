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Mammootty says Patriot is not a ‘pan-India’ film: ‘The primary goal was to cater to the people of Kerala’

Patriot stars Mammootty along with some of the biggest stars in Kerala, including Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban.

Apr 27, 2026 07:05 am IST
By Santanu Das
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Patriot is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Malayalam film stars Mammootty in the lead role, along with Mohanlal, Revathy, Nayanthara, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Ahead of the release of the espionage thriller, the cast gathered for a press meet in Kochi. At the event, Mammootty spoke about the film and said Patriot is intended primarily for the Kerala audience and is not a pan-India release. (Also read: Patriot trailer: Mohanlal secretly helps Mammootty as he goes into hiding, promises action-packed spy thriller)

What Mammootty said about Patriot

Mohanlal and Mammootty in a still from the film.

At the press meet, Mammootty said, “This film is made for Malayalis. While we hope it may eventually find an audience outside Kerala, the primary goal was to cater to the people of Kerala, whose cinematic tastes have evolved significantly over the years. This is not a pan-India film… Patriot will be a game-changer. It will set a new standard, and hopefully, open the doors for more big-budget films in Malayalam cinema.”

As seen in the trailer of the film, Patriot involves fight sequences between both Mohanlal and Mammootty. The actor shared that they are kept for a reason. “These fights are not included just for spectacle. There’s a deeper reason behind them, which will become clear once the audience sees the film,” he said.

About Patriot

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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