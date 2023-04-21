Mammootty’s mom and Dulquer Salmaan’s grandmother Fathima Ismail dies at 93; Shashi Tharoor pays tribute

Actor Mammooty’s mother Fathima Ismail died in Kochi on Friday due to old age-related ailment. She was 93, and died at a private hospital. As per reports, the cremation will take place today at 4pm at Chempu Juma Masjid. She is survived by her five children, including actor Mammooty, and his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan. Also read: Mammootty’s 'black-white' remark leaves Twitter unhappy

Mammooty with his late mother Fathima Ismail.

MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and shared the news with the world. He tweeted, “Spoke to ⁦@mammukka⁩ this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, and I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope with his loss.”

Following her death, many celebrities from the Malayalam film industry took to their social media handles to pay their condolences. Actor Simran Bagga tweeted, “Deepest condolences to Mammooty ji.”

On the career-front, Mammotty was recently seen in Malayalam psychological drama Rorschach, which featured him in the role of Luke Anthony, an NRI businessman who avenges the death of his pregnant wife, was directed by Nisam Basheer. Asif Ali played the primary antagonist in the film and he reportedly worked for free of cost. The film grossed over ₹75 crore at the box office worldwide.

He was also seen in Malayalam drama Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. He currently awaits the release of Telugu film Agent, in which he’s played a key role. It releases next week in cinemas.

Last year, Mammootty was presented with UAE’s Golden Visa. Apparently, this is the first time that a Malayalam actor was granted UAE’s Golden Visa. The Golden Visa, which was introduced by the UAE government in 2019, allows the recipient to live and work in the nation without any requirement of a national sponsor for a period of 10 years.

