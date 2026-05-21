Meena urges fans not to post Drishyam 3 spoilers from theatres: ‘Even a small hint can spoil the experience’

Jeethu Joseph’s Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 was released in theatres on the actor’s 66th birthday. Meena, his co-star from the franchise, urged fans not to post spoiler videos or pictures, reminding them that the film is best enjoyed in theatres. Fans agreed with her as many audience members were revealing plot twists. (Also Read: Drishyam 3 ending explained: What happens to Mohanlal's Georgekutty and his family? Is there a Drishyam 4?)

Meena urges fans not to post Drishyam 3 spoilers

Ansiba Hassan, Meena, Mohanlal and Esther Anil in a still from Drishyam 3.

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On Thursday, Meena took to her Instagram account to urge fans not to post Drishyam 3 spoilers. She wrote, “Dear movie lovers and fans. A humble request to everyone - please avoid posting spoilers from #Drishyam3. Even a small hint can spoil the entire experience. Let everyone watch it with the same excitement. Some experiences are best enjoyed first-hand in theatres.” Earlier in the day, she went to the theatre with Mohanlal and the rest of the film’s team to watch it with fans.

Meena urged fans to avoid posting Drishyam 3 spoilers.

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{{^usCountry}} Mohanlal seemed moved by the love coming his way for the film. He shared a poster from the film, writing, “Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohanlal seemed moved by the love coming his way for the film. He shared a poster from the film, writing, “Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

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Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. The film is the third instalment in the franchise after Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021). Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprise their roles from the previous films. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics.

(Also Read: Drishyam 3 movie review: How long can Georgekutty and Mohanlal keep this up?)

The third instalment tells the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal), who is still looking over his shoulder even as his family has moved on from the events of the first two films. But his paranoia is justified when people from their past resurface to take revenge for wrongs done against them. Once again, Georgekutty must find a way to keep his family safe. Especially during a time when a happy event is about to take place.

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Drishyam 3 ends with potential for a fourth part in the franchise. Though not officially announced, Mohanlal had also teased a potential fifth part of the franchise, depending on how this film fares. It remains to be seen if the film beats his recent films’ collections.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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