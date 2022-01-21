Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph wants Priyanka Chopra to play supervillain in sequel

Priyanka Chopra as a villain in Minnal Murali sequel is an idea that Basil Joseph can get behind. In a new interview, the Minnal Murali director was asked to pick an actor as a hypothetical female baddie in the film’s sequel, when he named Priyanka.

Malayalam movie Minnal Murali released last month with Tovino Thomas as the protagonist – a superhero from a village. Ahead of the film’s release on Netflix, Priyanka had made the announcement about Minnal Murali’s world premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on December 16. She also caught up with Basil and Tovino for a virtual chat.

Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Basil was asked to zero in on an actor for the role of a ‘superwoman as an antagonist’ in his film’s sequel, when he promptly replied, “Priyanka Chopra,” with a chuckle.

In an interview with The Indian Express earlier, Basil said that his superhero film could very well become a franchise, “Surely, there are strong reasons to believe Minnal Murali can become a franchise. Discussions are happening but nothing has been confirmed yet to make an official announcement.”

Priyanka, who is the chairman of the film fest, told Basil in a video interaction last month: “What I loved about the movie was that you placed it in a village, you placed it as everyday man. It didn’t have those shiny, superhero vibe. It did have the beauty of the VFX and everything but it was not like every day superhero movie. It’s like a normal, hardworking man’s story. The possibility of good over evil.”

Minnal Murali opened to encouraging reviews last month. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Minnal Murali determinedly stays rooted through its 158-minute runtime. Despite having universally appealing themes for fantasy and superhero genre lovers, the Minnal Murali’s milieu and characters are always strictly local, which is the highlight of contemporary Malayalam cinema that has gained countrywide appreciation.”

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix: Resurrections and has an impressive line-up of projects ahead. She will be seen in the series Citadel, Hollywood movie Text for You and also in Jee Le Zaraa, back home in Bollywood. Priyanka also owns the production house Purple Pebble Pictures, which aims to promote regional movies.

