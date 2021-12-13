Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu called The Kapil Sharma Show's Upasana Singh after winning, here's why

Upasana Singh, best known for her work in The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed that she shares a close bond with Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu. The actor-comedian, in a recent interview, revealed she received a call from Harnaaz after she won the pageant.

Upasana said that Harnaaz stayed with her for a brief period before she left for the pageant.

Speaking with India Today, Upasana said, “She was living with me before leaving for Israel. She once cooked rajma chawal for me. During this period, Harnaaz often said - with confidence - that she will win the Miss Universe crown. And now, she has proven her point. I am very happy that the one who brought laurels to our country is a part of my film.”

“She called me after winning the crown and shouted that she fulfiled her promise. I could feel her happiness on the phone. In fact, I got really emotional talking to Harnaaz and couldn’t stop crying. It felt as if my child had done something. Whenever Harnaaz comes to Mumbai, she stays with me. When her training started after Miss India, we housed her for five days. She was saying that as soon as she comes to Mumbai (from Israel), she will come to my house first,” Upasana added. She also revealed that she has signed Harnaaz in two movies already.

Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe on Monday. She became the first Indian contestant since Lara Dutta to have been crowned the title. Harnaaz was showered with congratulatory messages from many, including Priyanka Chopra and Sushmita Sen.

Miss Universe ceremony was held at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel, on Sunday (Monday morning as per India time). Harnaaz was competing against Lalela Mswane from South Africa and Nadia Ferreira from Paraguay.