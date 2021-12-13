Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu called The Kapil Sharma Show's Upasana Singh after winning, here's why
others

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu called The Kapil Sharma Show's Upasana Singh after winning, here's why

The Kapil Sharma Show's Upasana Singh revealed that she shares a close bond with Harnaaz Sandhu. She was crowned Miss Universe 2021. 
Harnaaz Sandhu, after winning the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, called Kapil Sharma's Upasana Singh. 
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 08:07 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Upasana Singh, best known for her work in The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed that she shares a close bond with Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu. The actor-comedian, in a recent interview, revealed she received a call from Harnaaz after she won the pageant. 

Upasana said that Harnaaz stayed with her for a brief period before she left for the pageant. 

Speaking with India Today, Upasana said, “She was living with me before leaving for Israel. She once cooked rajma chawal for me. During this period, Harnaaz often said - with confidence - that she will win the Miss Universe crown. And now, she has proven her point. I am very happy that the one who brought laurels to our country is a part of my film.”

“She called me after winning the crown and shouted that she fulfiled her promise. I could feel her happiness on the phone. In fact, I got really emotional talking to Harnaaz and couldn’t stop crying. It felt as if my child had done something. Whenever Harnaaz comes to Mumbai, she stays with me. When her training started after Miss India, we housed her for five days. She was saying that as soon as she comes to Mumbai (from Israel), she will come to my house first,” Upasana added. She also revealed that she has signed Harnaaz in two movies already.

RELATED STORIES

Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe on Monday. She became the first Indian contestant since Lara Dutta to have been crowned the title. Harnaaz was showered with congratulatory messages from many, including Priyanka Chopra and Sushmita Sen. 

Also read: When Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu said ‘I love Priyanka Chopra’, talked about learning from her. Watch

Miss Universe ceremony was held at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel, on Sunday (Monday morning as per India time). Harnaaz was competing against Lalela Mswane from South Africa and Nadia Ferreira from Paraguay. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upasana singh the kapil sharma show kapil sharma miss universe
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP