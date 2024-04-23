Mohanlal dances to Shah Rukh Khan's Zinda Banda and Rajinikanth's Hukum, plants a kiss on Mammootty's cheek

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal set the stage on fire with his dance performance to Shah Rukh Khan's Zinda Banda song from Jawan at an award show in Kochi. A video of Mohanlal, 63, grooving to the Anirudh Ravichander song is going viral on social media. (Also Read: Mohanlal reunites with Shobana for his 360th film directed by Tharun Moorthy. See new pics) Mohanlal performed at an award show in Kochi. He also exchanged kisses on the cheek with Mammootty.

Mohanlal dances to Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth's songs

In one of the videos shared by Mohanlal's fan page on X, the actor was seen wearing a cheetah-printed shirt with a brown leather jacket and pants. He flaunted his energetic moves on stage. Zinda Banda was one of the chartbusters from Atlee's 2023 blockbuster action film Jawan. It was penned by Irshad Kamil.

He also shook a leg to Rajinikanth's song Hukum from Jailer, also composed by Anirudh. Mohanlal had a cameo in Nelson Dilipkumar's blockbuster Tamil action comedy from last year.

Mohanlal kisses Mammootty

Mammootty came on stage to receive the Best Actor award from Mohanlal. During his acceptance speech, Mammootty said, “I've been in the industry for over 43 years. In this period, I've had a companion who has travelled with me. The person I am talking about is Mohanlal. He is a skilled actor, he is a magician. He can perform and dance. He tries to make everything perfect.”

Mammootty then planted a kiss on Mohanlal's cheek, and the Drishyam actor returned the favour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal has started shooting for Tharun Moorthy's directorial L360. The film went on floors on Monday. He will reunite with Shobana for his 360th film.

Mohanlal will also be seen in actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming directorial L2E: Empuraan. Helmed by Prithviraj, the film starring Mohanlal is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film Lucifer. A poster of the film features Mohanlal with his back to the camera, with a gun in his hand and facing a helicopter.

The sequel was officially announced in August 2022. The first part of the franchise received good response from the fans, who saw Mohanlal as the charismatic and enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, a role that resonated deeply with them.

L2E: Empuraan will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film will be produced under the banner of Lyca Productions.