...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 faces legal trouble as Idukki farmer claims Georgekutty used his real car number

Kerala cardamom planter files complaint against Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph and Antony Perumbavoor over alleged use of his vehicle number in Drishyam 3.

Jun 12, 2026 06:14 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Just weeks after emerging as one of the year's biggest Malayalam blockbusters, the Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 has hit an unexpected legal snag. An Idukki-based farmer has filed an official complaint with the Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police against producer Antony Perumbavoor, director Jeethu Joseph, and the production team. The complainant alleges that the registration number on the vehicle driven by Georgekutty (Mohanlal) in the movie belongs to his personal vehicle and was used entirely without his knowledge or permission.

Farmer alleges his vehicle number was used without consent

Mohanlal in a still from Jeetu Joseph's Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3.

A vehicle registration dispute has emerged over Drishyam 3, with complainant R.D. Rajeev, a resident of Kunchithanny in Kerala's Idukki district, claiming that the vehicle driven on-screen by the character Georgekutty bears his exact license plate number, KL 69 D 2772.

Rajeev discovered the issue after friends noticed the match while watching the movie, a detail he later confirmed himself. Interestingly, while Rajeev owns a white Mahindra Scorpio, the film features a different vehicle model with the same registration number.

People have started teasing me

The film's success has taken a personal toll on Rajeev, drawing unwanted public attention and teasing. He told local media that people have started calling him Drishyam Rajeev, as viewers have begun associating his actual vehicle with the one depicted in the movie. Voicing serious concerns that being linked to a fictional plot could lead to damaging misunderstandings, Rajeev emphasised that the reactions have intensified as the film has gained traction. He added that people who saw the film have started referring to his vehicle as a Drishyam vehicle, noting that these comments mostly come from the new generation.

What the complainant is demanding

 
mohanlal drishyam
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 faces legal trouble as Idukki farmer claims Georgekutty used his real car number
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.