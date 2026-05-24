Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Mohanlal’s thriller witnesses growth on Saturday, earns over ₹40 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Jeethu Joseph’s thriller Drishyam 3 arrived in theatres on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday, and opened to impressive numbers at the box office. After witnessing a minor dip on Friday, the film recorded a slight jump in collections on Saturday. Here’s a look at how the thriller performed on its third day in theatres. Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: The film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

Box office game According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned an estimated ₹13.70 crore net in India on Saturday, registering a 24% jump in collections compared to Friday. The thriller had collected ₹11.05 crore on its second day, before witnessing noticeable growth over the weekend.

The domestic total at the moment is ₹40.60 crore nett. In terms of occupancy, the film recorded an overall 50.2% occupancy across 5,185 shows. In the overseas market, the film raked in ₹25 crore on Day 3, taking its total international gross to ₹70 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection of Drishyam 3 has now climbed to ₹117.17 crore.

While Drishyam 3 has not beaten Mohanlal’s highest-grosser, L2 Empuraan, which grossed ₹32.10 crore in two days of release, it has fared better than his other recent releases. Another much-loved crime thriller of his, Thudarum, brought in ₹14.30 crore in two days and the rom-com Hridayapoorvam collected ₹5.75 crore. His historical epic Vrusshabha grossed only ₹1.64 crore net in India during its lifetime. Apart from Malayalam, Drishyam 3 is faring better in Telugu than in Tamil and Kannada.

About Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. It sees Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles. The film continues the story from Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Drishyam 3 ends with a hint at Drishyam 4 might be in store, with Mohanlal also hinting at a fifth film before its release.

As per Hindustan Times review of the film, “Drishyam 3’s focus is not on thrilling you with twists and turns, but on spotlighting Georgekutty and the fallout of his decisions. This makes it the least engaging film in the franchise because Jeethu never lets him falter, even when he resorts to violence. Unfortunately, by the end of the third film, you also almost forget why all this began. How a woman was forced to fight back when violated, and a father decided to protect her at any cost.”

Drishyam originated as a 2013 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, and its sequel came out in 2022. The third part was released in theatres on May 21. Jeethu Joseph has directed all three movies.

This film is also getting its official Indonesian remake. Titled Ayah, Aku Mau Cerita… which translates to Dad, I Want to Tell You..., the Indonesian adaptation marks the first Malayalam film to receive a remake specifically for the Indonesian market. The film is currently scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on August 20, 2026.