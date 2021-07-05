Mohanlal, Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph reunite for 12th Man, see poster

Actor Mohanlal, who was recently seen in Drishyam 2, on Monday took to Twitter to share that he and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph have reunited for upcoming Malayalam thriller 12th Man.

The announcement comes just a few days after Drishyam 2, which premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime, hit the theatres in UAE, Qatar and Oman.

“Happy to announce my upcoming movie '12th MAN' with #JeethuJoseph, produced by @antonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine (sic).” Mohanlal wrote.

The work on this project will commence as soon as Jeethu Joseph wraps up the Drishyam sequel in Tamil with Kamal Haasan. Titled Papanasam 2, the project is expected to go on the floors later this month.

Apparently, Kamal Haasan has pushed the shoot of his upcoming Tamil thriller Vikram to accommodate dates for completing Papanasam 2 as Jeethu has to return to Kerala to commence work on 12th Man.

A year or two ago, Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal teamed up for a project titled Ram, which was also a thriller. The project, which was also to feature Trisha as the leading lady, was put on the back-burner to complete Drishyam 2. Reportedly, Ram has been revived as 12th Man; however, it hasn’t been officially clarified yet by the makers.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal awaits the release of upcoming Malayalam film Aaraattu. Tipped to be an action-thriller, Aaraattu has a story by UdayaKrishna, who had worked with Mohanlal in his runaway blockbuster, Pulimurugan. This project marks the fourth collaboration of Mohanlal and filmmaker Unnikrishnan.

Mohanlal will also soon commence work on actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s second directorial project, Bro Daddy.