Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 hits screens in UAE, Oman and Qatar after premiere on Amazon Prime in February

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2, which had its world premiere on Amazon Prime earlier this year, released in select theatres across UAE, Oman and Qatar on Thursday. Ahead of the big release, the star’s fans wished for the film’s successful run at the box-office with a special hashtag.

Ahead of the release on Wednesday, fans took to Twitter to trend the hashtag, #Drishyam2ToHuntUAEBoxOffice.

In Jeethu Joseph directed Drishyam 2, Mohanlal returned as Georgekutty, who hoodwinked the police in the previous film and covered up a murder. This time, he comes under the scanner once again, as the police reopen the investigation of Varun’s death.

Upon its release on Amazon Prime this February, the film opened to glowing reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The film also stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles. The film, which takes off from where the previous one ended, revolves around how the lives of Georgekutty and his family have altered after that fateful night.

Mohanlal's character, Georgekutty, has grown leaps and bounds professionally. While in Drishyam, he was running a cable TV service, he is a theatre owner and film producer in the sequel. His family is living a happy life.

However, Georgekutty and his family's lives are disrupted when a new police officer is assigned to the area, and he decides to reopen the murder investigation. As his wife and two daughters are scared out of their wits, Georgekutty will go to any extent to protect them.