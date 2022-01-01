Movies to look forward to in 2022: RRR and Laal Singh Chaddha to The Batman and Pippa

2022 will see an interesting bunch of film releases from across genres. From period pieces and remakes to superhero movies and franchise instalments, this year will have room for it all. Here’s a lowdown on some of the most anticipated films of 2022. While the start of the year will have films such as RRR and Gehraiyaan, the latter part of 2022 will see releases such as Brahmastra and Pippa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, period piece RRR brings together two powerhouses – Jr NTR and Ram Charan. While Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR has been cast as Komaram Bheem. Set in 1920, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Rajamouli recently confirmed that Alia and Ajay will feature in significant cameos. RRR is all set to hit theatres on January 7.

Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone co-stars with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in this relationship drama helmed by Shakun Batra. The film, said to be about intertwined love stories, also stars Dhairya Karwa. “A piece of my heart,” is how Deepika described the movie. The teaser of Gehraiyaan hinted that it’s going to be an emotional potboiler. The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on January 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Be prepared to witness Alia Bhatt as the titular mafia queen in her first ever collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is inspired by Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai and will track the protagonist's journey from being forced into prostitution to becoming a political leader in Mumbai’s Kamathipura. Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit screens on February 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s much awaited Hindi remake of Tom Hank’s Hollywood hit Forrest Gump has locked Baisakhi, April 14, as the release date. Aamir co-stars with Kareena Kapoor, who shot portions of the film during her second pregnancy. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also features Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.

Brahmastra

Brahmastra marks real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first onscreen collaboration. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the first part of an epic fantasy trilogy and comes with an ensemble cast, also comprising Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The film features Ranbir as a modern reincarnation of Shiva. Describing his character, the film’s motion poster says: “A new hero will rise.” The film is slated to release on September 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor end 2021 on a wild note, channel ‘hakuna matata energy’. See photos

Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore

Hello, Jude Law. The third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts series has booked April 15 as the release date. Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne reprise their roles as the younger Dumbledore and Newt Scamander, respectively. Mads Mikklesen takes over from Johnny Depp as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the movie, which will see a war between good and evil in the wizarding world.

The Batman

Robert Pattinson is the broodier dark knight of Gotham aka Bruce Wayne, in Matt Reeves’ superhero movie. Joining him on his mission for ‘justice’ is Catwoman/Selina Kyle, played by Zoe Kravitz. The movie features Paul Dano and Colin Farrell as classic Batman villains - Riddler and The Penguin, respectively. March 4 is the release date of the movie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Led by Benedict Cumberbatch, the next offering from Marvel is expected to be twice as gripping as the teaser revealed Doctor Strange being pitched against a darker version of himself. In his latest outing, Doctor Strange will be preoccupied fixing all what went wrong following a rip in the multiverse, as seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film is slated to release on May 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser sees Stephen Strange face off against his evil self. Watch

KGF: Chapter 2

As the name suggests, the period drama is the second instalment, following the massive success of the 2018 film KGF. Kannada star Yash reprises his role as Rocky, who will have a face off with the menacing villain Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt. KGF: Chapter 2 releases on April 14, when it will clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon.

Pippa

Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming venture will see him as war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film is based on Brigadier Mehta’s book The Burning Chaffees. Directed by Raja Menon, the film also features Priyanshu Painyuli, Soni Razdan and Mrunal Thakur. December 9 is the release date for Pippa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The list of 2022’s upcoming films also includes titles such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Radhe Shyam, Prithviraj, Shabaash Mithu, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Bachchan Pandey, Shamshera, Dhaakad, Runway 34, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Cirkus and Ram Setu. Top Gun: Maverick, Thor: Love and Thunder and Mission: Impossible 7 are also some of the talked about Hollywood releases this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}