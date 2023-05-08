MTV Movie & TV Awards: Scream VI, The Last of Us take home Golden Popcorn in star-studded ceremony. Full winners lis

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held on Sunday night, with Scream VI and The Last of Us being the big winners of the night. Scream VI was named best movie, and also won the award for best fight. Courteney Cox, who played Gale Weathers, and the killer Ghostface received the award via pre-taped video.

MTV Movie & TV Awards(Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

The Last of Us took home three awards, including the top prize for best show. Star Pedro Pascal won best hero, while he and Bella Ramsey were awarded best duo. Stranger Things won two awards.

Due to the ongoing writers strike, the show was pre-taped, with Drew Barrymore, who was supposed to host, dropping out in solidarity with the striking writers. However, she did make an appearance in the opening segment and was awarded best host.

Other winners include Tom Cruise for Best Performance in a Movie for Top Gun: Maverick, and Jennifer Coolidge, who received the Comedic Genius Award for her performance in The White Lotus. The ceremony also introduced two new categories: best reality onscreen team and best kick-ass cast.

All the winners were voted by fans. Despite the absence of a live audience, the show remained a success, with celebrities and winners showing their support for the striking writers.

Full list of winners at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Best Movie- Scream VI

Nominees. Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Nope, Smile, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show- The Last of Us

Nominees. Stranger Things, The White Lotus, Wednesday, Wolf Pack, Yellowstone, Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Nominees. Austin Butler — Elvis, Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling, Keke Palmer — Nope, Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Best Performance in a Show- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Nominees. Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus, Christina Ricci — Yellowjacket, Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six, Sadie Sink — Stranger Things, Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero- Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Nominees. Diego Luna — Andor, Jenna Ortega — Wednesday, Paul Rudd — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain- Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Nominees. Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling, Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things, M3GAN – M3GAN, The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss- Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks

Nominees. Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux/Infected — The Last of Us, Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman, Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six, Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance- Adam Sandler — Murder Mystery 2

Nominees. Dylan O’Brien — Not Okay, Jennifer Coolidge — Shotgun Wedding, Keke Palmer — Nope, Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance- Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things

Nominees. Bad Bunny — Bullet Train, Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us, Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon, Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Scream VI

Nominees. Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — Bullet Train, Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — Stranger Things, Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone — John Wick 4, Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor

Most Frightened Performance- Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Nominees. Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Cocaine Bear, Justin Long — Barbarian, Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies, Sosie Bacon — Smile

Best Duo- Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Nominees. Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke — Do Revenge, Jenna Ortega + Thing — Wednesday, Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò — The White Lotus, Tom Cruise + Miles Teller — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast- Stranger Things

Nominees. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Outer Banks, Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song- Taylor Swift — “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Nominees. Demi Lovato — “Still Alive” (Scream VI), Doja Cat — “Vegas” (Elvis), Lady Gaga — “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick), OneRepublic — “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick), Rihanna — “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Best Docu-Reality Series- The Kardashians

Nominees. Jersey Shore Family Vacation, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

Nominees. All-Star Shore, Big Brother, The Challenge: USA, The Traitors

Best Host- Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show

Nominees. Joel Madden — Ink Master, Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer, RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race, Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality Onscreen Team- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules

Nominees. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies, RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Nominees. Halftime, Love Lizzo, Sheryl, The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

Best Musical Moment- Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”

Nominees. Daisy Jones & the Six: “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)”, Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance, Elvis: “Trouble”, Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party), M3GAN: “Titanium”, Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”, RRR: “Naatu Naatu”, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”, SNL: “Big Boys”, Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”, The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano), The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”, The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”, Wednesday: “Goo Goo Muck”, Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”