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My Royal Nemesis' Baek Eun Hye announces marriage to 10-year-younger Lee Jun Woo with pre-wedding photoshoot

The announcement was made on June 5, with Lee Jun Woo personally sharing the news through a heartfelt message on social media.

Jun 06, 2026 08:02 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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South Korean musical theatre stars Lee Jun Woo and Baek Eun Hye are set to begin a new chapter together. The couple, who first met while working on the musical Agatha Christie, have announced their marriage, delighting fans with the news of their real-life romance. The announcement was made on June 5, with Lee Jun Woo personally sharing the news through a heartfelt message on social media. The actor, known for his journey from figure skating to musical theatre, revealed that he wanted fans to hear the news directly from him.

A precious person came into my life

Musical theatre stars Lee Jun Woo and Baek Eun Hye during their wedding photoshoot.

In his emotional post, Lee Jun Woo expressed gratitude to the people who have supported him throughout his career and shared how his relationship with Baek Eun Hye changed his life. “I wanted to share the news directly with those who have always supported and stood by me,” he wrote.

He continued, saying, "A precious person has come into my life, someone who looks in the same direction and walks alongside me. And I have made a promise to spend my life with that person."

Reflecting on his journey, Lee thanked fans for their unwavering encouragement through the years. “Thanks to the love and support you have given me, from my days as an athlete to now as a musical actor, I am who I am today. That is why I wanted to share this happy news with you,” he said.

The couple's 10-year age gap has sparked discussion online, but the overwhelming reaction from fans has been one of warmth and support. For those who don't know, Baek Eun Hye is 40-years-old whereas Lee Jun Woo is 30. Many have celebrated the pair's journey from co-stars to life partners, describing their relationship as a real-life romance worthy of the stage itself.

Who is Baek Eun Hye?

Born in 1986, Baek Eun Hye has built a career across both musical theatre and television. She made her musical debut in From the Bottom in 2007 and has since appeared in numerous productions, including Spring Awakening, Cinderella Homme, Let Me Fly, Agatha Christie and Laika.

Beyond the stage, she has earned recognition through supporting and character roles in several popular K-dramas. Audiences may know her from series such as What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Nokdu Flower, Black Dog: Being A Teacher, Sell Your Haunted House, and Family by Choice. She is currently starring in Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun starrer My Royal Nemesis.

Who is Lee Jun Woo?

Born in 1996, Lee Jun Woo initially pursued a career as a figure skater before finding his place in musical theatre. He made his stage debut in La Révolution in 2021 and has steadily expanded his résumé with performances in productions such as Duel, Black Mary Poppins and Story of Aesop.

He is currently appearing in the musical The Brothers Karamazov, where he continues to build a growing fan base with his performances.

 
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Home / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / My Royal Nemesis' Baek Eun Hye announces marriage to 10-year-younger Lee Jun Woo with pre-wedding photoshoot
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