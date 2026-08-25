National Geographic presents Lion, a new docuseries which follows the 4-year journey of a cub in Kenya’s Maasai Mara

National Geographic has announced Lion, a new series executive produced by Jon Favreau, director of The Lion King, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit Creative Director Mike Gunton, known for Planet Earth II and Dynasties.

The premise

Lion will stream from 27 August on National Geographic with episodes streaming on JioHotstar.

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Featuring an original score led by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Lion follows the remarkable true story of Lion cub Kio and his remarkable four-year journey to become a king. The series premieres on 27 August, 7 PM on National Geographic India, also streaming on JioHotstar.

Four years in the making and filmed entirely in Kenya’s Maasai Mara, Lion marks the first natural history production to document a Lion’s complete journey from vulnerable cub to king. The production team, including local Kenyan filmmakers, logged nearly 1,400 filming days across 52 shoots, representing the most time ever spent in the field following a single pride for a single production.

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The poster of the docuseries.

{{^usCountry}} “After tracking the lions in the field for four years, the pride never ceased to surprise us. What Kio endures and eventually becomes is extraordinary. Watching this hero’s journey unfold against the backdrop of nature was incredible to witness,” said Jon Favreau. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After tracking the lions in the field for four years, the pride never ceased to surprise us. What Kio endures and eventually becomes is extraordinary. Watching this hero’s journey unfold against the backdrop of nature was incredible to witness,” said Jon Favreau. More details {{/usCountry}}

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Lion moves beyond the conventions of a traditional wildlife documentary to tell a deeply personal, character-driven story grounded entirely in documentary truth. Narrated by O.J. Lynch, known for voicing Mufasa in The Lion King stage production, the series explores themes of family, courage, hope and survival through Kio’s coming-of-age journey.

Adding to the cinematic scale is an original score led by Hans Zimmer, in collaboration with Niccolò Pacella and George Hutson Warren of Bleeding Fingers Music Group. The score also features additional vocals from the Nairobi Chamber Chorus, with the series theme co-composed by Lebo M., Andrew Christie and Hans Zimmer. Recorded in part in the Maasai Mara, the music incorporates local singers, traditional instruments and even lion roars, while subtly weaving in re-recorded musical nods to The Lion King. The official soundtrack was released through Hollywood Records on August 21 across all major streaming platforms.

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Alok Jain, Head – Hindi and English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, said, “Lion is a powerful story of survival, family and leadership, told through the extraordinary journey of Kio. What makes the series particularly special is the depth of storytelling behind it, with filmmakers following Kio over four years to capture his transformation from a vulnerable cub into a formidable young lion. It is a testament to National Geographic’s masterful approach to natural history storytelling, bringing together patience, access and cinematic filmmaking to create stories that are both authentic and deeply engaging. We are delighted to bring LION to audiences in India and hope Kio’s story inspires a renewed sense of wonder and respect for one of the world’s most iconic species.”

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Lion is produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit for National Geographic. Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton serve as executive producers, with Jane Atkins as series producer and Simon Blakeney as co-executive producer. Janet Han Vissering and Tom McDonald executive produce for National Geographic.