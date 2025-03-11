Mufasa: The Lion King streaming on OTT platform; release date and where to watch

If you missed the chance to see Mufasa: The Lion King in theatres over the holiday season, there is good news – the highly anticipated film will soon be available for streaming on popular OTT platform. Now, you can enjoy the epic story of Mufasa's journey from the comfort of your own home, immersing yourself in the breathtaking visuals and unforgettable music that made the film a must-see. Mufasa: The Lion King will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting March 26, 2025. (Disney via AP)

Mufasa: The Lion King streaming on which OTT platform?

The Disney film which earned $709 million at the worldwide box office is scheduled to release on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Mufasa: The Lion King will be available to stream on Disney+, as reported by The People. The voice cast for the animated film brings together a talented and diverse group of actors. Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. lead the cast, with Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, and Preston Nyman also lending their voices to key characters.

The film features a mix of established stars, including Mads Mikkelsen, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and Donald Glover, as well as musical icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Additionally, Blue Ivy Carter makes a special appearance, further adding to the star-studded ensemble.

The film is a prequel of The Lion King released in 2019 which was a photo-realistic digital remake of the original movie released in 1994. The 2019 remake grossed more than a billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

About Mufasa: The Lion King

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King explores the poignant origin story of Mufasa, tracing his journey from a lost cub to the legendary king of the Pride Lands. After the tragic loss of his parents, Mufasa forms a close bond with Lion Taka, and together, they embark on an adventure that tests the limits of their friendship and their familial ties. As they navigate challenges and hardships, their relationship is put to the ultimate test, shaping Mufasa into the noble leader fans came to love in the original Lion King story, as reported by Variety.