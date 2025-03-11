Robert Pattinson ‘spoke for two hours’ with Zendaya for help with a scene in their upcoming film

In an unexpected behind-the-scenes moment, Robert Pattinson reached out to Zendaya for assistance with a particularly challenging scene that was driving him "crazy." The two stars, who are set to share the screen in the highly anticipated film The Drama, have found themselves navigating complex emotions in the movie, which tells the story of a couple whose romance takes a dramatic twist just before their wedding. Robert Pattinson faced a challenging scene in The Drama, prompting him to call Zendaya for guidance.(Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP, Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)

Also Read: Lip reader reveals what Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner said during PDA-filled tennis date

Zendaya helps Pattinson with a scene that drove him ‘crazy’

While the script of the duo’s upcoming film threw several roadblocks, however, there was one scene in particular which made Pattinson go “crazy”. In an interview with the French magazine, Premiere, the actor revealed, “We had a scene together that was driving me crazy. I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis.” It was then his co-star who helped The Batman actor get through the scene.

Pattinson explained, “I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene. I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning,” as reported by The Independent.

Also Read: Bachelorette reality star arrested after alleged drunken assault: Restraining order docs revealed

Pattinson had ‘mental breakdown’ while shooting a scene for Die, My Love

Pattinson’s tendency to fixate on his roles isn’t new, as he revealed in a recent interview. Reflecting on his experience filming Die, My Love, a marital drama directed by Lynne Ramsay, the Twilight star admitted he came dangerously close to having “a mental breakdown.”

While the intense plot and emotional depth of the film were certainly challenging, it was the dancing scenes that truly threw him off balance. He shared, “I did this movie with Lynne Ramsay, and she’s a really good dancer. And Jennifer Lawrence is a really good dancer. They just find it so easy.”

Pattinson continued, “They’re like, ‘Just dance, it’s just music playing, just dance. I was like, ‘I’m going to have a mental breakdown when this happens. We need to either choreograph it or cut it.’ And they’re like, ‘No, just dance, stop being all freak.’ It came to the day, and I was sweating so much, the insides of my trousers, with sweat, were wet.”

Both of Pattinson’s films, The Drama and Die, My Love, are expected to be released this year, however, there are no confirmed dates yet.