Lip reader reveals what Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner said during PDA-filled tennis date

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet recently made headlines for packing on PDA during a tennis date. The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2023, attended the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, on Sunday. Videos of their outing have since been making rounds on social media, with fans wondering what they said to each other. A lip reader has now decoded their conversation, revealing that the Dune actor was more focused on the tennis match than his billionaire girlfriend.

Lip reader decodes Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's tennis outing conversation

“Wait a minute, love,” Chalamet told Jenner when she asked him for a kiss, forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman revealed to Daily Mail. The 29-year-old kept his gaze fixed on the court as the Kardashians star caressed his face. When she allegedly asked him for “eye contact,” the Wonka star said, “Go on,” adding, “Yum, yep.”

Chalamet appeared visibly uncomfortable later on during the match between Denmark's Holger Rune and France's Ugo Humbert. At one point, the Don't Look Up actor leaned back in his chair and exclaimed, “Ow!” while grimacing. The 27-year-old reality star quickly inquired, “Are you okay?” according to the lip reader.

Jenner then began rubbing Chalamet's stomach. But he smiled and assured her that he was fine, saying, “No problem, I'm good, don't worry about it,” Freeman told the outlet. The Kylie Cosmetics found continued to rub his stomach while the Bones and All actor told her to “watch the point.”

Following Chalamet's instructions, the reality star began taking photos of the match, which she later shared on her Instagram Story. The actor remained focused on the match and cheered on Humbert, yelling, “atta (sic) Ugo.” Freeman further shared that the Beautiful Boy star called the French tennis player's move a “bad miss.”