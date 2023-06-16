Kylie Jenner faces $120K lawsuit from model alleging she's left unpaid in Kylie Cosmetics photoshoot fiasco

In a stunning turn of events, Kylie Jenner, the queen of beauty and billionaire entrepreneur, is now facing legal trouble over unpaid fees for photoshoots related to her renowned Kylie Cosmetics brand. Model Sasha Palma has filed a lawsuit claiming that she was never compensated for her work, totaling a whopping $120,000. US socialite Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.(AFP)

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Sasha asserts that she was hired by Kylie Cosmetics for two separate photoshoots in 2020 to promote the brand's products. The first shoot, which took place in June 2020, was supposed to be a one-day gig with a daily rate of $2,000. However, Sasha alleges that Kylie's brand missed the payment deadline by over a month, leaving her without her hard-earned compensation.

Not stopping at one incident, Sasha claims that a similar situation occurred just a month later when she was hired for another one-day shoot in August 2020. Once again, the payment arrived more than 30 days late, causing Sasha to demand an additional $60,000 in penalty fees.

In response, a representative from Kylie's team has spoken out, stating that Sasha was indeed paid "before the NET 45 days per her invoice for both shoots." They claim to have documentation to support their side of the story. Additionally, an insider close to Kylie Jenner suggests that the model's agent might be responsible for the delayed payment, deflecting blame away from the makeup mogul.

This legal battle adds to Kylie's repertoire of courtroom drama. Previously, she found herself entangled in a legal dispute with Blac Chyna, the mother of her brother Rob Kardashian's child. The lawsuit revolved around allegations of a violent altercation involving a six-foot metal pole. Testimonies from Kylie, Kim Kardashian, and their mother Kris Jenner were presented during the trial, shedding light on the intense family drama.

While Kylie's legal woes continue to unfold, her fans and followers eagerly await the outcome of this latest lawsuit. Will the model's claims hold up in court, or will the truth behind the alleged non-payment come to light? Only time will tell as the scandalous tale of unpaid fees and courtroom battles unfolds in the world of Kylie Jenner and her cosmetics empire.