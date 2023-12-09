Neru trailer: Mohanlal and Jeethu Joesph reunite post Drishyam 2 for tense courtroom drama

The highly anticipated trailer of Mohanlal starrer Neru is finally out! The film, which marks the return of the director-actor pair of Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal after the massive success of Drishyam 2 is all set to hit theatres on December 21. In the courtroom drama, Neeru sees Mohanlal in the role of a lawyer named Vijayamohan, who takes on a case after staying away from legal practice for several years. (Also read: Mammootty suggested the interval point in Kaathal The Core, says Jeo Baby: 'There was another version already written')

About the trailer

Mohanlal in a still from Neru.

The trailer teases a probe by a group of cops in Thiruvananthapuram. Although details about the nature of the case isn't divulged in the trailer, we are teased about how the accused stayed at a neighbour's place on the day before the incident. As the tension continues to grow, lawyer Vijayamohan is called for the trial to proceed in order. Mohanlal is introduced as the out-of-practice lawyer, who says that it has been several years since he has attended a trial. "I am not confident any more," he adds.

As the trailer proceeds, we see Vijayamohan becoming engrossed in the trial, where his actions are also questioned at times. Tensions arise as the trailer ends on the note that an extraordinary event has taken place in court where “a court in Kerala continuing its proceedings into the night".

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote: "The combo of Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal can never go wrong! This looks so good!" Another fan said, "The trailer looks promising, and there is no other actor who portrays helplessness on screen so beautifully than Mohanlal." A comment read, "Can't wait where this is going to take us in the level of twists and turns! Excited to watch in theatres!"

Neru also stars Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish and Siddique in key roles. Neru is produced and distributed by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas.

