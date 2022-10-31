Nithya Menen, Parvathy’s pregnancy posts were just a hoax. Here's the truth behind it

Actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Nithya Menen on Friday took to Instagram to share identical cryptic pregnancy posts much to the astonishment of their fans. As some fans suspected in the comments section, their posts have turned out to be a promotional campaign for their upcoming film, Wonder Women. It is directed by Anjali Menon. The multi-starrer project will directly release on streaming platform Sony LIV. Also read: Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu share identical 'pregnancy posts' on Instagram, fans are certain its for a movie

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The announcement was made via a statement on Monday. The film also stars Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayonara Philip, Archana Padmini and Amruta Subhash. A RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment presentation, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara.

The makers made the actors post interesting videos on their social media that left their fans wondering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nithya Menen took to Instagram to announce that she's expecting. She said she tested 4 times and they were all positive! An excited Nithya can be seen saying in the video, "Expect the unexpected, because we're expecting."

Actor Swara Bhasker replied, "OMG sooo many congratulations my lovely (sic)," while filmmaker Guneet Monga replied, "OMG! Much love and God's blessings." A perplexed Malavika Mohanan was also seen commenting, "Damn, flipped out for a second."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, Parvathy Thiruvothu has also posted a hilarious video where she's seen asking Siri, "Hey Siri, how reliable are pregnancy kits," to which Siri is quick to reply, "It depends on what you're relying for." She goes on to ask, "Hey Siri, is it difficult to bring up a child by yourself?" which was instantly met with a funny reply, "A child can climb stairs by the age of 4 but some can be trained to do it earlier." A tense Parvathy is quick to tell Siri to shut up!

Padmapriya Janakiraman also took to social media where she can be seen calling her Akka to inform her of the great news. Amruta Subhash, Sayanora Phillip and Archana Padmini also took to Instagram to share these videos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON