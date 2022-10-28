Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu share identical 'pregnancy posts' on Instagram, fans are certain its for a movie

Actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Nithya Menen on Friday took to Instagram to share identical cryptic pregnancy posts much to the astonishment of their fans. In the comments section, some of their friends congratulated them on sharing the good news while some people asked if it’s a promotional campaign for some movie. Also read: Nithya Menen denies getting married, says ‘I no longer need to get calls…'

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Parvathy is all set for her directorial debut with a project featuring Nithya Menen in the lead. The posts of both Parvathy and Nithya read: “The wonder begins (sic).” The accompanying picture had a positive home pregnancy test.

Under Parvathy’s post, several celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate her on the ‘good news’. Actor Swara Bhaskar wrote: “OMG sooooooo many congratulations my lovely (sic).” Producer Guneet Monga wrote: “OMG! So much love and god bless (sic).” Malavika Mohanan said she was confused too. “Damn, flipped out for a second,” she wrote. Some fans pointed out that the post is for a movie announcement.

Parvathy is currently shooting for Pa. Ranjith’s Thangalaan, which marks her maiden collaboration with the filmmaker as well as co-star Vikram. Nithya Menen, on the other hand, was recently seen in Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam opposite Dhanush. The film went on to gross over ₹100 crore at the box-office. She will be next seen in the new season of the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer web series Breathe Into the Shadows.

Recently, Nithya broke her silence on rumours about her marriage. She took to Instagram to share a video in which she opened up on the reports and called them absolutely baseless and the work of someone who’s very bored.

In a video, she said, "I just thought I'll take this opportunity to say it directly myself that I am not getting married. It's just a big happy made-up story. There's nothing close to it. Nothing literally. No plans either and nobody is in the picture. So yeah, that's not happening. This is a classic case of someone who's just bored. Someone who wants to write a made-up article. I have no plans for it.”

