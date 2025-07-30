Nivin Pauly files case against producer Shamnas for allegedly forging his signature while registering Action Hero Biju 2

Police have registered a case against Malayalam film producer PA Shamnas for allegedly forging actor-producer Nivin Pauly's signature to obtain the title of the upcoming film Action Hero Biju 2. (Also Read: Case filed against Nivin Pauly, director Abrid Shine for ‘financial fraud’ in Action Hero Biju 2 deal) Nivin Pauly was accused of financial fraud by producer PA Shamnas, the actor filed a counter complaint.

Nivin Pauly files case on producer Shamnas

Police sources said that based on a complaint from Nivin, an FIR was registered against Shamnas under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 465 (forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record).

In the agreement signed in 2023 by Nivin, director Abrid Shine, and Shamnas to make the film Action Hero Biju 2, all the rights to the film were given to Nivin's production company, Pauly Junior. In his complaint, Nivin said Shamnas acquired the rights to the film's name from the Kerala Film Chamber by hiding the agreement.

A document with Nivin's forged signature was presented for this. When these matters came to light during the police investigation, the Palarivattom police registered a case against Shamnas.

The case against Nivin Pauly by Shamnas

The police had earlier registered a case against Nivin on a complaint filed by Shamnas, who claimed that he owned the rights to the film and that Pauly Junior Company had given the overseas rights to another company without his knowledge.

The complainant has alleged that, as Mahaveeryar (2022) was not a commercial success, Nivin offered to pay him ₹95 lakh. Subsequently, the actor also promised to make him a partner in his upcoming film Action Hero Biju 2, directed by Abrid Shine, and made him spend around ₹1.9 crore for the movie's shooting, Shamnas has alleged in his complaint.

The actor's counter complaint states that Shamnas conspired to humiliate Nivin in public and get his way by threatening him while the dispute over the contract was still pending. The upcoming movie's first part, Action Hero Biju (2016), starring Nivin Pauly and directed by Abrid, was a mega hit in Malayalam.