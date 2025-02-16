Multiverse Manmadhan: Nivin Pauly becomes ‘India's first multiverse superhero’; see poster

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly on Sunday announced that he will headline Multiverse Manmadhan, billed as "India's first multiverse superhero movie". Adithyan Chandrashekar, known for the 2023 film Enkilum Chandrike and the 2019 mini-series Average Ambili, will direct the upcoming project. (Also Read: Nivin Pauly opens up on facing a ‘difficult period’; thanks people who stood by him) Nivin Pauly announced the title of his next Malayalam film - Multiverse Manmadhan.

Nivin Pauly's next film

Multiverse Manmadhan is co-written by Anandu and Nithiraj, with creative collaboration from Aneesh. Nivin announced on Instagram as he shared the film's poster. “This one hits close to my heart! Thrilled to announce India’s first Multiverse Superhero movie, ‘MULTIVERSE MANMADHAN’,” he wrote, adding, “Can’t wait to see this wild, fun ride come to life on screen! Dadha and Rhesu, your wish is taking flight-just as you both imagined.”

Nivin was last seen in Malayalee from India, a comedy-drama directed by Dijo Jose Antony. He will soon star in Dear Students in Malayalam, which will see Nayanthara as his co-star and Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai in Tamil with Anjali and Soori. He will also debut on OTT with the Hotstar series Pharma.

Nivin Pauly in the news

Nivin recently found himself in legal trouble when a woman accused him and five others of raping her in Dubai. He was cleared of all charges in November last year. After the news broke, he wrote on Instagram, “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood by me. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support.”

Clearing him of the charges, the SIT investigation team said, “We scrutinised his (Nivin's) emigration details, credit card transaction records and other travel details. The findings didn't corroborate the allegations and hence we decided to remove his name from the accused list.”

Talking about it at an event in January, he said, “During my difficult period, it was the people who stood by me. I haven’t had the chance to thank you all, and this stage is for that purpose. I will return with good films this year, and I believe the encouragement and love will continue.”