Tue, Sept 02, 2025
Noted Kannada filmmaker SS David dies at 55 due to sudden heart attack in Bangalore

ANI |
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 06:55 pm IST

Known for helming the movies Jai Hind and Supari, SS David breathed his last on Sunday. David collapsed while returning home from a medical shop on Sunday. 

David collapsed while returning home from a medical shop on Sunday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Renowned Kannada writer-director SS David, aged 55, passed away from a heart attack.
Renowned Kannada writer-director SS David, aged 55, passed away from a heart attack.

David is known for script-writing too

Apart from direction, he wrote scripts for numerous Kannada films, including Police Story (1996), Agni IPS (1997), Dhairya (1997), Simhada Mari (1997), Hai Bangalore (1997), Independence Day (2000), Mandya (2006), Thirupathi (2006), and Police Story 2 (2007).

David, who earned a name in the Kannada film industry for his direction, screenplay, and unique mannerisms and dialogues, had written dialogues for films like the famous Police Story, starring Saikumar, and Agni IPS.

His stories were heartfelt, his narratives kept audiences interested, and his vision motivated everyone who worked with him. Colleagues recall him as humble, hard-working, and sincerely passionate, quietly encouraging others to do their best.

Actor Sai Kumar paid tribute to the late director. Taking to X (foremerly known as Twitter), he wrote, "Deeply saddened. You will always be alive through your dialogues, David. My condolences with the loved ones...#RIP #SSDavid"

Several artists, stunt artists and technicians have condoled the death of S.S. David. (ANI)

