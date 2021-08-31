Nusrat Jahan is back on Instagram after baby's arrival. See her first post

Bengali actor-politician Nusrat Jahan has shared her first Instagram post since welcoming her baby last week. She posted a picture most likely clicked before the baby's birth.

Nusrat is wearing a blue dress in the photo with large golden earrings. She is looking down, showing off her winged eyeliner and brown hair with golden and caramel highlights. Nusrat also posted a picture of a greeting card that she received. It wished her 'warm congratulations'.

Nusrat Jahan's Instagram Story.

Nusrat's fans took the opportunity to wish her on her newborn baby. "Congratulations. May God bless your little baby," wrote one. "Hello New Mamma," wrote another.

Nusrat Jahan welcomed her son at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon. Both the mother and the baby are doing fine and under the watchful eye of the doctors, a source told PTI. Her rumoured boyfriend Yash Dasgupta was present at the hospital and informed the media of her good health. On Tuesday, Nusrat was also seen leaving the hospital. Yash carried the baby in his arms.

Nusrat has been embroiled in a controversy with businessman Nikhil Jain regarding their wedding and the validity of it. The two tied the knot in Turkey in 2019 but she claimed that their marriage was not valid under Indian laws. “Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself,” she said.

However, Nikhil wished her and the baby. He said in an interview to News18, "I wish well for her, and a healthy life for the baby. May the baby grow and prosper in life. My differences with her would not stop me from wishing well for the newborn. I wish well for her. May the baby be super healthy and have a prosperous future."

Nikhil also added that he is not emotionally attached to Nusrat.

