Nusrat Jahan says ‘not made any mistake, my child has a normal father'; adds becoming a mother was a ‘bold’ decision

Bengali actor and politician Nusrat Jahan has opened up about embracing motherhood and called her decision a ‘sane’ one. Speaking on her chat show, Ishq With Nusrat, the actor also revealed that she isn't a single mother and her son Yishaan has 'a normal father and a normal mother'. Nusrat also spoke about the hormonal changes in her body during pregnancy.

In a video shared by Ishq FM on YouTube, Nusrat Jahan answered a social media user's question on the boldest decision she took in 2021. Nusrat said that her journey of motherhood was her boldest decision. "I've not made any mistake. It's my life and I've taken the decision. People might find it bold but I think it was a very sane decision to take. I've never spoken about this so that I can keep my sanity intact. Just because I didn't speak up on this matter, many people have said a lot of things. So today I'm speaking about this. Yes, I've been extremely extremely bold and I'm very proud of my decision of being a mother. I'm not a single mother, my child has a normal father and a normal mother like me," she said.

Talking about her pregnancy, Nusrat said that she would cry even if a plant died at her home. Nusrat revealed that she would cry and laugh without any reason due to the hormonal changes in her body. She also added that she craved a banana at 3 am, a fruit she has never eaten in her entire life.

On the changes in her body, Nusrat said, "I didn't go for a nose job. My nose changed size due to hormonal changes. My leg also got swollen. My body had two-toned skins, making me look like a zebra. If I laid on the zebra crossing, there wouldn't be much of a difference between us. Slowly I'm getting better since my son is out of my womb."

Earlier this year in August, Nusrat welcomed Yishaan. Actor Yash Dasgupta is the father of Yishaan. Nusrat often shares pictures on Instagram of Yash and their son. Earlier this month, she had posted a photo on Instagram Stories featuring the father-son duo. Only a part of Yash's face was visible and she didn't reveal Yishaan's face. Nusrat captioned the photo, “Grateful.”

When Nusrat was discharged from Kolkata's Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital, after she gave birth to her son, Yash was seen carrying the newborn. Yash had shared an update with fans about Nusrat, “For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well.”

In 2019, Nusrat got married to businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey. In June this year, she had said that their marriage was invalid under Indian laws.

