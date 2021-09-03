Nusrat Jahan shares fan post congratulating her and Yash Dasgupta for her baby’s birth, sends love

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan, who welcomed a baby boy in Kolkata last week, shared a fan-made video featuring her and her rumoured boyfriend, actor-politician Yash Dasgupta. The post congratulated them on the birth of the baby. She took to Instagram Stories to share it and added a sticker that said ‘XOXO’.

“Mubarakan to Yashrat for Yishaan, As we can’t get any glimpse of our #babyjaan so I made this chotu sa vm to wish you both, lots of love from #nusratians to #babynj,” the original post read. The video was a montage of cute moments shared by Nusrat and Yash.

Nusrat Jahan shared the post on Instagram Stories.

On Thursday, Nusrat gave fans a sneak peek into her ‘new mommy life’ and credited ‘daddy’ for the picture. She sported a shorter hairstyle in the photo and wrote, “Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy.”

Nusrat, after welcoming her son, was discharged from the Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital on Monday afternoon. In videos shared online, Yash could be seen carrying the newborn to the car.

After the birth of Nusrat’s son, Yash had shared an update with fans and well-wishers. “For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well,” he had said.

In June, Nusrat was caught in the middle of a controversy with businessman Nikhil Jain. The two tied the knot in Turkey in 2019 but she claimed that their marriage was not valid under Indian laws as it had not been registered under the Special Marriage Act. She said that they separated ‘long back’ and accused him of siphoning off money from her bank account. He, meanwhile, denied her allegations, calling them ‘baseless and derogatory and devoid of truth’.

However, Nikhil wished Nusrat after the birth of her son. “There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future,” he had said, according to PTI.