Nusrat Jahan discharged from hospital after birth of son, Yash Dasgupta carries baby in his arms

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan, who welcomed a baby boy in Kolkata last week, was discharged from the Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital on Monday afternoon. In videos shared online, her rumoured boyfriend, actor-politician Yash Dasgupta, could be seen carrying the newborn to the car. She folded her hands and acknowledged the media before getting inside.

Nusrat gave birth to her son on Wednesday. At the time, Yash shared an update with fans and well-wishers. “For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well,” he said.

Earlier this year, Nusrat was involved in a controversy with businessman Nikhil Jain. The two tied the knot in Turkey in 2019 but she claimed that their marriage was not valid under Indian laws as it had not been registered under the Special Marriage Act. “Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself,” she said. She also accused him of misappropriating her funds, even after they separated.

Nikhil, meanwhile, called Nusrat’s allegations ‘baseless and derogatory and devoid of truth’. He filed a civil suit against her for annulment of the marriage.

After Nusrat welcomed her son, Nikhil sent good wishes her way. “There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future,” she said.

In June, Nusrat revealed that she was pregnant when she shared pictures of herself cradling her baby bump. “Kindness changes everything,” she captioned her post. Later, pictures from her baby shower emerged online. She also took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of a pregnancy-themed cake, which read ‘boy or girl’.