Nusrat Jahan shares first video with 'favourite person' Yash Dasgupta from Kashmir as they enjoy shikara ride. Watch

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday shared a video with her 'favourite person' Yash Dasgupta as they enjoyed a shikara ride together in Kashmir. Taking to Instagram, Nusrat dropped the video as she and Yash entwined their fingers to Kajol and Aamir Khan's Mere Haath Mein song from Fanaa.

In the video, only the hands of Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta were visible. While Nusrat wore a dark grey sweater, Yash opted for a full-sleeves grey T-shirt.

She captioned the video, "Togetherness (red heart emoji) @yashdasgupta #feels #favouritesong #favouriteperson #amazinglocale."

Earlier in the day, Nusrat shared her picture as she enjoyed the snowfall in Kashmir. She wore a dark blue jacket and posed with a big black umbrella. Nusrat captioned it, “If kisses were snowflakes… I’d send u a blizzard .. #kashmirvalley #snowfall #hotchocolateweather#winterromance (camera emoji): Beloved @yashdasgupta.”

Yash too shared a picture on Instagram. He wore mustard full sleeve T-shirt paired with denims. Sharing the post, he captioned it, “Wearing My Smile For Today (camera emoji) courtesy @nusratchirps.”

Last week, Nusrat on Instagram Stories shared a Boomerang video with Yash as they posed together in what appeared to be an airport lounge.

Earlier this month, rumours of their wedding had emerged. Nusrat had shared photos from his birthday party with the words ‘husband’ and ‘dad’ written on the cake. She gave birth to their son Yishaan J Dasgupta on August 26 this year at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Speaking to a leading daily, Nusrat replied to a question on her baby being born out of wedlock. “Do people know whether or not it’s out of wedlock? Just because we don’t open up on things doesn’t mean whatever they are saying is true.”

Before being in a rumoured relationship with Yash, Nusrat was married to businessman Nikhil Jain. However, in June this year, Nusrat had issued a statement, revealing that her relationship with Nikhil was more of a live-in, as they got married in Turkey as per Turkish marriage regulations, which are not valid in India.

