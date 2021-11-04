Nusrat Jahan shares son Yishaan's first picture on Diwali, poses with Yash Dasgupta in matching outfits. See pics

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan gave glimpses of her Diwali celebrations with her son Yishaan J Dasgupta and boyfriend, actor Yash Dasgupta, on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Nusrat shared pictures of herself as she sat on the floor, posing with a lamp.

In the pictures, Nusrat Jahan wore a purple saree with golden embroidery all over it. She wore matching earrings and kept her hair loose. Several earthen lamps rested on a plate near her on the floor. She captioned the post, "Happy Diwali" and added lamp emojis. Nusrat was seen wearing vermillion (sindoor) on her forehead.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nusrat posted a candid picture with Yash as they smiled at each other. Yash wore purple kurta and white pyjama. She wrote, "Happy Diwali from us..." In the next picture, she held Yishaan, who also wore a purple outfit, in her arms and smiled at him. Nusrat added a Happy Diwali sticker with the post.

Nusrat shared a photo with Yash.

Nusrat shared a picture with her son.

Last month, Nusrat and Yash had travelled to Kashmir. She had shared a video with Yash, on a shikara, on Instagram. In the video, they entwined their fingers to Mere Haath Mein song from Fanaa. She had captioned the video, "Togetherness (red heart emoji) @yashdasgupta #feels #favouritesong #favouriteperson #amazinglocale."

Enjoying the snowfall in Kashmir, Nusrat shared a picture and wrote, “If kisses were snowflakes… I’d send u a blizzard .. #kashmirvalley #snowfall #hotchocolateweather#winterromance (camera emoji): Beloved @yashdasgupta.” Yash had also shared a photo and captioned it, “Wearing My Smile For Today (camera emoji) courtesy @nusratchirps.” She had also shared several other posts from Kashmir.

Rumours of their wedding had also emerged last month after Nusrat dropped pictures from his birthday party. The words ‘dad’ and ‘husband’ were written on the cake. Nusrat welcomed Yishaan J Dasgupta on August 26 this year at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Nusrat had replied to a query on her son being born to unmarried parents. She had said, “Do people know whether or not it’s out of wedlock? Just because we don’t open up on things doesn’t mean whatever they are saying is true.”

Earlier, Nusrat was married to businessman Nikhil Jain. In June this year, she issued a statement saying that as they got married in Turkey as per Turkish marriage regulations, their relationship was more of a live-in. Turkish marriage regulations are not valid in India.