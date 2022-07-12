Padma Shri Kaur Singh actor Karam Batth says boxing champ is hospitalised: ‘Praying he can watch his biopic in theatre’

Former boxing champion Kaur Singh, whose story will soon be seen on the big screen in his official biopic, is currently hospitalised. Actor Karam Batth, who is playing Kaur in the Punjabi film Padma Shri Kaur Singh, informed that the veteran was admitted to a hospital recently after his health deteriorated. The former Asian champion remains the only Indian boxer to have fought Muhammad Ali, which he did in an exhibition bout in 1980. Also read: Saunkan Saunkne box office: Ammy Virk-starrer shatters all time records for Punjabi films

Talking about Kaur Singh’s health, Karam said in a statement, “His arms and legs had stopped working properly, and hence he was immediately taken to the hospital.” Kaur Singh remains under observation even though he is in no imminent danger, but doctors are monitoring him. Karam added that the film’s team is praying for his recovery because they want him to watch the film with them. “For now, everyone is praying for his speedy recovery because we really want him to watch the movie in theatres. He has never seen a movie in his life before and all of us want his biopic to be the first film that he watches," Karam further added.

Kaur Singh represented India at the 1984 Olympics and won gold medals at the 1980 Asian Championships and 1982 Asian Games. Kaur served in the Indian Army and received a Vishisht Sewa Medal for his service in 1988. He was honoured with Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour in 1983.

Padma Shri Kaur Singh, a film on Kaur Singh’s life, was announced in 2019 and was slated to release in 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic meant it was delayed for two years. The film, which also stars Prabh Grewal, will now release on July 22. Produced by Karam Batth and Vicky Mann, the Vikram Pradhan directorial also features Raj Kakra, Malkeet Rauni, Sukhi Chahal, Baninder Bunny, Gurpreet Bhangu, Seema Kaushal, and Sukhbir Gill.

